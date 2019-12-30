$2.41 Billion in Sales Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will report $2.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.44 billion and the lowest is $2.39 billion. United Rentals reported sales of $2.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year sales of $9.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.28 billion to $9.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.54 billion to $9.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.74 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on URI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.56.

Shares of URI stock opened at $168.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.71. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $98.78 and a 1-year high of $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.22.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 22,999 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $3,474,688.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,492,480.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,770 shares of company stock valued at $7,511,710. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 74.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

