$2.47 Billion in Sales Expected for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) will announce sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive reported sales of $2.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year sales of $10.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.58 billion to $10.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 527.13%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $489.53.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 8,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.23, for a total transaction of $3,638,628.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,921 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,678.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,152 shares of company stock worth $36,076,988 over the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.1% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,501,000 after buying an additional 8,673 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 111,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,069,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 107.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $437.90. 5,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,468. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $329.86 and a 52-week high of $454.31. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $441.46 and its 200 day moving average is $404.87.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

