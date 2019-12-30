$22.02 Million in Sales Expected for Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) will report sales of $22.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.90 million. Tellurian reported sales of $1.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,077.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year sales of $39.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.40 million to $71.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $187.19 million, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $266.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $9.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 57.16% and a negative net margin of 677.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TELL shares. ValuEngine lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Tellurian in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Tellurian in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tellurian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.18. The company had a trading volume of 26,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,981. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.90. Tellurian has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $11.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,990,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 244,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tellurian by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,446,000 after acquiring an additional 455,246 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its stake in Tellurian by 602.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 1,591,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,054 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Tellurian by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,445,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,346,000 after acquiring an additional 465,888 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tellurian by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,116,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 20,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

