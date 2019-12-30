$237.61 Million in Sales Expected for Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) to post sales of $237.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Knowles’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $237.50 million and the highest is $237.89 million. Knowles posted sales of $223.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year sales of $858.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $858.40 million to $858.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $900.49 million, with estimates ranging from $872.10 million to $911.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Knowles.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $235.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.92 million. Knowles had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 6.59%. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Knowles from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Craig Hallum set a $23.00 price target on shares of Knowles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other Knowles news, insider Christian Scherp sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,735.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 22,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $471,105.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,862.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,121 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

KN stock opened at $20.94 on Monday. Knowles has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $22.79. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knowles (KN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.