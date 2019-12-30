$238.58 Million in Sales Expected for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will report sales of $238.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $233.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $243.44 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported sales of $235.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $934.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $927.90 million to $941.51 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $973.95 million, with estimates ranging from $929.44 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.75). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.89.

NYSE FRT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,907. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $115.09 and a 1 year high of $141.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.