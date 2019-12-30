25,829 Shares in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 69,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 48,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $13.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $396.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $13.90.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 29.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Corporate insiders own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BWB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bridgewater Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

