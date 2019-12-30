$277.08 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) will post $277.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $263.40 million and the highest is $290.76 million. Boston Beer posted sales of $225.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Beer.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $378.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.66 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $386.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $332.00 to $319.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $394.00 to $448.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.56.

Shares of NYSE SAM traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $377.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,078. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $230.93 and a 1-year high of $444.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $375.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.60.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.23, for a total transaction of $2,801,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,477,425. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

