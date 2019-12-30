$295.45 Million in Sales Expected for ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report $295.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $299.40 million and the lowest is $291.50 million. ICU Medical posted sales of $340.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.83 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

ICU Medical stock opened at $186.21 on Monday. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $148.89 and a 12-month high of $259.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 373 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total transaction of $57,251.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,519.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 20,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.29, for a total transaction of $3,685,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 368,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,977,946.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $5,401,679 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 1,389.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in ICU Medical by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

