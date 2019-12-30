$3.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to announce sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.03 billion. Unum Group reported sales of $2.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year sales of $12.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.96 billion to $12.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.14 billion to $12.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Unum Group.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 8.89%. Unum Group’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS.

UNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Unum Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Unum Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.76. 12,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,051. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.81. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $24.71 and a 12-month high of $38.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 16,491 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,088,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,510,000 after buying an additional 498,191 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 267.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 78,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 57,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Group (UNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.