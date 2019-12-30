$3.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report $3.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Seven analysts have provided estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.35 billion and the highest is $3.68 billion. Biogen also posted sales of $3.53 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year sales of $14.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.09 billion to $14.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.73 billion to $18.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Biogen.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Biogen from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Biogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.40.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.7% during the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 27,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,036,000 after buying an additional 109,336 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Biogen by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $297.04. 390,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.34. Biogen has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $344.00.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biogen (BIIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.