$316.83 Million in Sales Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to post $316.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $319.00 million and the lowest is $314.90 million. OSI Systems reported sales of $303.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $290.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley set a $119.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.33.

In other news, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 45,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $4,347,579.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,908,719.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 30,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $2,942,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,782,130.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,341 shares of company stock worth $7,835,505 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 490.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 674,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,944,000 after buying an additional 560,080 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $18,192,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $16,198,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 386.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,158,000 after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 66.5% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 135,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,302,000 after acquiring an additional 54,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.16. 487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,952. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $70.22 and a fifty-two week high of $117.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.61.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

