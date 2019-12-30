3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.12 Billion

Equities analysts predict that 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) will announce sales of $8.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for 3M’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.27 billion and the lowest is $8.02 billion. 3M reported sales of $7.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year sales of $32.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.05 billion to $32.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $33.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.59 billion to $33.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 3M.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

In related news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in 3M by 3,427.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 45,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after buying an additional 44,210 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of 3M by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in shares of 3M by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 333,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,249,000 after acquiring an additional 39,990 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of 3M by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 63,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in 3M by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.48. 610,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $101.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.65. 3M has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.07%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3M (MMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.