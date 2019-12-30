$4.91 Billion in Sales Expected for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) will report $4.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $4.92 billion. DXC Technology reported sales of $5.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year sales of $19.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.57 billion to $19.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.08 billion to $19.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered DXC Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,403,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,824 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,957,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703,155 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,199,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,773 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,041,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,913,000 after acquiring an additional 56,096 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,155,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,011,000 after acquiring an additional 562,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $36.65 on Monday. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.07%.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

