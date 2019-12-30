$459.83 Million in Sales Expected for UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) to announce sales of $459.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $461.00 million and the lowest is $458.66 million. UniFirst posted sales of $438.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $479.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.41 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. UniFirst’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on UNF shares. ValuEngine downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Saturday, October 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 469.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the third quarter valued at $1,464,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 67.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

UNF opened at $202.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.45. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.71. UniFirst has a one year low of $132.38 and a one year high of $214.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

