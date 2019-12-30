$460.30 Million in Sales Expected for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will report sales of $460.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $434.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $488.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust reported sales of $543.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.27 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 151.59%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $79.00 price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 33.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 419,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,719,000 after acquiring an additional 106,195 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 258,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,470,000 after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 19.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.38. The stock had a trading volume of 13,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,661. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.96. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $58.60 and a 52 week high of $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.97.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

