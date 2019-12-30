$5.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to post sales of $5.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.00 billion and the lowest is $5.48 billion. Gilead Sciences reported sales of $5.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year sales of $22.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.05 billion to $22.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $22.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.51 billion to $23.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $359,410.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,494.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,095 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $138,395.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,585.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,672 shares of company stock worth $2,795,780 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,346,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,529,000 after acquiring an additional 210,180 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 28,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 14,166 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.95 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $83.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

