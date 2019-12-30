$51.32 Million in Sales Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will post sales of $51.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.52 million and the highest is $52.12 million. Safe Bulkers reported sales of $52.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year sales of $185.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $184.65 million to $186.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $230.63 million, with estimates ranging from $229.70 million to $231.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $47.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.67 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 11.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SB. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 341.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 435,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 337,132 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 4.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,596,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 148,795 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 206.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 53,480 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 73.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 46,480 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 42,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

