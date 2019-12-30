$59.54 Billion in Sales Expected for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will announce sales of $59.54 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.55 billion to $60.41 billion. McKesson posted sales of $56.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year sales of $228.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $224.13 billion to $230.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $238.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $231.53 billion to $242.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $138.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.01. McKesson has a 1 year low of $109.13 and a 1 year high of $154.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.09%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,894,000 after buying an additional 308,554 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of McKesson by 8.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,072,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,912,000 after purchasing an additional 482,098 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,446,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,734,000 after purchasing an additional 33,578 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 573.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of McKesson by 8.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,590,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,680,000 after purchasing an additional 128,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

