$6.47 Million in Sales Expected for La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) will report sales of $6.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.72 million and the lowest is $6.21 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical posted sales of $4.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $23.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.01 million to $26.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $41.55 million, with estimates ranging from $38.63 million to $44.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow La Jolla Pharmaceutical.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 715.11% and a negative net margin of 683.88%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LJPC shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LJPC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock opened at $3.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.93. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $13.90.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.