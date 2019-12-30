$60.59 Million in Sales Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) will announce sales of $60.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.63 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $69.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $179.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $166.29 million to $187.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $161.85 million, with estimates ranging from $145.32 million to $171.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.95 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENTA. JMP Securities cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $62.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.90. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $106.80.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

