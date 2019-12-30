$600.78 Million in Sales Expected for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) to announce sales of $600.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $583.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $606.00 million. Fortinet posted sales of $507.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.55 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $97.00 target price on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, FBN Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.09.

FTNT opened at $107.45 on Monday. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $65.06 and a 52-week high of $110.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.98 and its 200-day moving average is $86.19.

In related news, EVP John Whittle sold 2,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $255,300.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,133.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $78,322.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,385.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,961 shares of company stock worth $12,193,482 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at about $23,654,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Fortinet by 258.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 232,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,869,000 after acquiring an additional 167,915 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 719.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,672,000 after acquiring an additional 630,497 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 43.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 344,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,422,000 after acquiring an additional 103,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

