$64.18 Million in Sales Expected for TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

Wall Street analysts expect TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) to post sales of $64.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TPG Specialty Lending’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.96 million to $65.13 million. TPG Specialty Lending reported sales of $74.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending will report full year sales of $249.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $247.93 million to $250.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $267.42 million, with estimates ranging from $257.49 million to $274.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TPG Specialty Lending.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 50.49% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $70.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TSLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 129,561 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 796,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,605,000 after acquiring an additional 77,978 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

TPG Specialty Lending stock opened at $21.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68. TPG Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. TPG Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 69.33%.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.