$64.18 Million in Sales Expected for TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) to post sales of $64.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TPG Specialty Lending’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.96 million to $65.13 million. TPG Specialty Lending reported sales of $74.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending will report full year sales of $249.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $247.93 million to $250.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $267.42 million, with estimates ranging from $257.49 million to $274.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TPG Specialty Lending.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 50.49% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $70.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TSLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 129,561 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 796,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,605,000 after acquiring an additional 77,978 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

TPG Specialty Lending stock opened at $21.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68. TPG Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. TPG Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 69.33%.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

