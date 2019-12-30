$643.31 Million in Sales Expected for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) to report sales of $643.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for WPX Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $663.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $591.00 million. WPX Energy posted sales of $544.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WPX Energy will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WPX Energy.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.75 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank upped their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.42.

WPX Energy stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.71. 244,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,444,853. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. WPX Energy has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.67, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.21.

In other news, Director Karl F. Kurz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at $727,990.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 11,233.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,649,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581,828 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 681.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,771,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905,052 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,119,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,581 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 478.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,790,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,596,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

