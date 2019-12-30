$709.31 Million in Sales Expected for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to report sales of $709.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $708.61 million to $710.00 million. Hawaiian posted sales of $697.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $755.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.85 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Hawaiian’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on HA shares. Macquarie set a $27.00 price target on shares of Hawaiian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,749,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,269,000 after acquiring an additional 47,872 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Hawaiian by 6.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,378,000 after purchasing an additional 53,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hawaiian by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,060,000 after purchasing an additional 18,485 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Hawaiian by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 771,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian by 61.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 400,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 152,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian stock opened at $29.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.68. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $34.15.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

