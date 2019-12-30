$772.98 Million in Sales Expected for Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) will report sales of $772.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Middleby’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $758.00 million and the highest is $783.90 million. Middleby posted sales of $756.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Middleby will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Middleby had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Wellington Shields cut shares of Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Middleby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.24 per share, with a total value of $50,500.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,147.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Middleby by 5,606.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in Middleby by 266.4% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIDD stock opened at $109.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.05. Middleby has a 52 week low of $99.09 and a 52 week high of $142.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.67 and its 200 day moving average is $120.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.58.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

