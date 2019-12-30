$844.01 Million in Sales Expected for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) will report $844.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $840.40 million to $853.70 million. Palo Alto Networks posted sales of $711.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year sales of $3.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $264.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.84.

In related news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.74, for a total transaction of $345,731.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,614.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.39, for a total transaction of $2,716,680.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,610 shares of company stock valued at $8,315,531. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 322.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.73. The company had a trading volume of 18,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,767. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $178.79 and a 1 year high of $260.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.52.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

