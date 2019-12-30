$87.55 Million in Sales Expected for Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) will report sales of $87.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.14 million. Golub Capital BDC reported sales of $39.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full year sales of $348.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $324.97 million to $372.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $353.90 million, with estimates ranging from $335.41 million to $372.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.23 million. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GBDC shares. BidaskClub raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.53. The company had a trading volume of 25,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,712. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.54. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth $291,398,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,505,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,798,000 after purchasing an additional 59,942 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 19.2% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,181,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,259,000 after purchasing an additional 190,401 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 0.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,031,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth $16,612,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

