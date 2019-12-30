Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Short Interest Up 9.9% in December

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the November 28th total of 3,640,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 867,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 293.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Aaron’s in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $56.33 on Monday. Aaron’s has a one year low of $40.96 and a one year high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.38 and its 200 day moving average is $62.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.39.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $963.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp set a $88.00 price target on Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Aaron’s to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.13.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

