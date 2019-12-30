ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Short Interest Update

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the November 28th total of 4,430,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ABB by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,752,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,843,000 after purchasing an additional 598,340 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ABB by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,076,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,723,000 after purchasing an additional 31,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ABB by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,332,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,781,000 after purchasing an additional 816,202 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in ABB by 13.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,309,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,427,000 after purchasing an additional 272,060 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in ABB by 55.3% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,088,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,838,000 after purchasing an additional 744,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABB opened at $24.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.18. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average is $20.12.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ABB will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ABB shares. UBS Group raised shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. DZ Bank lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.09.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

