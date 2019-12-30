Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 339.24% from the company’s current price.

ABEO has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Abeona Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $3.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $174.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,312,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after buying an additional 137,558 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after buying an additional 193,618 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 350,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 22,801 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

