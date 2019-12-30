Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,536.00

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:ASL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,536 ($20.21) and last traded at GBX 1,536 ($20.21), with a volume of 11942 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,530 ($20.13).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,381.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,266. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -9.13.

Get Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Martin Warner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,320 ($17.36) per share, for a total transaction of £66,000 ($86,819.26). Also, insider Richard Davidson bought 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,345 ($17.69) per share, for a total transaction of £98,857.50 ($130,041.44). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,850 shares of company stock worth $17,188,250.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile (LON:ASL)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.