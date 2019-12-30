Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 164,700 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the November 28th total of 177,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Acacia Research during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Acacia Research by 3.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,137,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 32,756 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acacia Research by 4.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,202 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Acacia Research by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,075,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Acacia Research by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,485,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

ACTG opened at $2.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $134.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80. Acacia Research has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 48.73% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engage in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.