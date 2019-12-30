Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 173.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACST. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acasti Pharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACST opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.44. Acasti Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $3.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.88.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Sell-side analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 20.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

