Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $862.83 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will post sales of $862.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $868.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $857.80 million. Acuity Brands posted sales of $932.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year sales of $3.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $938.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $166.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 9.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 84.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 13,905 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 10.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.31. 50,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,753. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $105.95 and a fifty-two week high of $147.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.83.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

