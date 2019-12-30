Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including LBank, HADAX, OKEx and BiteBTC. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $342,368.00 and $133,276.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,336.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.96 or 0.01797826 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.84 or 0.02845226 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00583173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011215 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00634449 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00062852 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00024014 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00389193 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CoinTiger, HADAX, LBank and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

