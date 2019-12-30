ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Short Interest Update

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,110,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the November 28th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 708,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 11.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on ADMA. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price objective on ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,961,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 102,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 41,308 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2,331.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 428,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 410,962 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $3.95 on Monday. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $6.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $240.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 203.21% and a negative net margin of 260.92%. The business had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 million. Research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

