Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Holdings Decreased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 329,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,206 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADES. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 27,347.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 11,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

ADES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $191.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.49.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.59). Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 51.71%. The firm had revenue of $19.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Advanced Emissions Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

In other Advanced Emissions Solutions news, Director Alta Fundamental Advisers Llc bought 23,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $258,458.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.