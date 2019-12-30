Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.28. Advanced Micro Devices posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Advanced Micro Devices.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $39.00 to $51.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,874,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $935,038.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,777 shares in the company, valued at $41,874,722.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 505,393 shares of company stock worth $18,326,381 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elephas Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 829.2% in the third quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 216,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 193,379 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $58,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $71,709,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $7,960,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 208,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 29,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $46.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $47.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a PE ratio of 131.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average is $33.56.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.