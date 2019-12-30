Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 66.53% from the company’s current price.

AERI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI opened at $24.02 on Monday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.44.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.34% and a negative return on equity of 77.63%. The company had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 499.8% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 176,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 147,094 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,153,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $811,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 62,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,440,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

