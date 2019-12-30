Aeternity (AE) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Aeternity token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, DragonEX, OOOBTC and Radar Relay. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $38.80 million and $4.61 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000548 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 342,095,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 296,274,495 tokens. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, BigONE, IDAX, ZB.COM, Koinex, CoinBene, BitMart, Crex24, Tokenomy, HitBTC, LATOKEN, Radar Relay, OKEx, Liqui, Zebpay, DragonEX, Kyber Network, Gate.io, OTCBTC, Mercatox, Bithumb, HADAX, OOOBTC and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

