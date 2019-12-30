Aew UK Reit (LON:AEWU) Sets New 12-Month High at $101.50

Aew UK Reit PLC (LON:AEWU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 101.50 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.32), with a volume of 204609 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101 ($1.33).

The firm has a market cap of $150.76 million and a PE ratio of 9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 92.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 94.06.

In other Aew UK Reit news, insider Bimaljit S. (Bim) Sandhu acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £45,500 ($59,852.67).

Aew UK Reit Company Profile (LON:AEWU)

AEW UK REIT plc (the 'Company') is a closed ended Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') incorporated on 1 April 2015 and domiciled in the UK.

