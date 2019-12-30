Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $535.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to report $535.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $520.60 million and the highest is $545.35 million. Affiliated Managers Group reported sales of $564.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. Affiliated Managers Group had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMG. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research set a $100.00 target price on Affiliated Managers Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.84.

In other news, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 3,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $287,820.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,458.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $223,700.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,439.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 35.1% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,685,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $640,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,217 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 901.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,124,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,510 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,639,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 565,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,102,000 after acquiring an additional 160,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,969,000. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $85.22. 18,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.42. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $71.08 and a 52 week high of $115.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.47.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

