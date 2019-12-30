Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Short Interest Down 5.4% in December

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,130,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the November 28th total of 5,420,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,970,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,569,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total value of $1,242,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,077,709.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,652 shares of company stock worth $6,219,246.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of A. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 34,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 59,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

Shares of A opened at $85.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $85.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.22%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

