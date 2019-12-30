AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,350,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the November 28th total of 16,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis acquired 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $125,097.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in AGNC Investment by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in AGNC Investment by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 516,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 33,173 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in AGNC Investment by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in AGNC Investment by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 552,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 39,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,142 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $18.03 on Monday. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $18.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average is $16.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 84.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dec 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.70%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

