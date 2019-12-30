Aigang Market Capitalization Tops $8,988.00 (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Aigang has traded 36.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aigang has a market cap of $8,988.00 and $18.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aigang token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $444.52 or 0.06026872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000466 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029867 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00036822 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001874 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Aigang Token Profile

Aigang (CRYPTO:AIX) is a token. It was first traded on July 2nd, 2017. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 tokens. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork. The official website for Aigang is aigang.network. The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network.

Aigang Token Trading

Aigang can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

