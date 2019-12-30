Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.48. Air Transport Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $366.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATSG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Transport Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

ATSG traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $23.46. 31,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,549. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $25.82. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.27.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,427,804.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt sold 7,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $192,274.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,770 shares of company stock valued at $986,969 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 158.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after buying an additional 232,184 shares in the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,959,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,189,000 after acquiring an additional 57,450 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,166,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 65,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

