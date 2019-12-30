Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) Short Interest Update

Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 328,800 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the November 28th total of 303,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AIRG stock opened at $10.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.18 million, a PE ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Airgain had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Airgain’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airgain will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AIRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Airgain from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. William Blair cut shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airgain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airgain during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Airgain by 366.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Airgain during the 2nd quarter worth $694,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Airgain during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Airgain during the 2nd quarter worth $431,000. 50.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.