Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $95.40 Million

Analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) will report sales of $95.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.63 million and the lowest is $90.42 million. Akebia Therapeutics reported sales of $59.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will report full year sales of $360.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $355.87 million to $368.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $323.79 million, with estimates ranging from $279.97 million to $362.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Akebia Therapeutics.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.09). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AKBA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

AKBA opened at $6.52 on Monday. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $9.30. The company has a market cap of $800.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50.

In related news, SVP Steven Keith Burke acquired 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $96,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Butler acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,128. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 82,800 shares of company stock worth $288,554 in the last 90 days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 301,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 55,337 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 118,881 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 85,513 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.