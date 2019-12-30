Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.79

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.79 and last traded at $29.41, with a volume of 19810 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.54.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,704,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,578,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,139,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,597,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,698,000. Institutional investors own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

