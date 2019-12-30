Akropolis (AKRO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $819,567.00

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded down 67% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. Akropolis has a total market capitalization of $819,567.00 and $39,648.00 worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Akropolis token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Akropolis alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00192099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.24 or 0.01334516 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00123501 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Akropolis Token Profile

Akropolis ‘s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 730,001,020 tokens. The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Akropolis ‘s official Twitter account is @akropolisio. Akropolis ‘s official website is akropolis.io.

Buying and Selling Akropolis

Akropolis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akropolis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akropolis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.